2 dead, 2 hurt after Riverview shooting, crash, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are dead and two others are hurt following a shooting and a car crash in Riverview Monday night.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Tribute Drive.

Investigators say a man driving a car had pulled up next to a group of people riding bikes and an argument ensued. At some point during the altercation, shots were fired and the driver crashed the vehicle.

Deputies say a man and a minor suffered serious injuries in the shooting and were rushed to area hospitals and pronounced deceased. A woman suffered minor injuries and was recovering at St. Joseph’s Hospital South. A girl suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also at St. Joseph’s.

“We do not believe this was a random act,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Neighbors do not need to be concerned for their safety. All those involved in this incident are accounted for.”

An investigation is ongoing.