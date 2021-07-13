2 dead, 2 hurt after Riverview shooting, crash, deputies say

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are dead and two others are hurt following a shooting and a car crash in Riverview Monday night.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Tribute Drive.

Investigators say a man driving a car had pulled up next to a group of people riding bikes and an argument ensued. At some point during the altercation, shots were fired and the driver crashed the vehicle.

Deputies say a man and a minor suffered serious injuries in the shooting and were rushed to area hospitals and pronounced deceased. A woman suffered minor injuries and was recovering at St. Joseph’s Hospital South. A girl suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also at St. Joseph’s.

“We do not believe this was a random act,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Neighbors do not need to be concerned for their safety. All those involved in this incident are accounted for.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

