2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Tampa domestic incident

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are releasing new details involving the stand-off in Tampa on Monday morning.

Police said the domestic situation started on Sunday night on 28th Avenue near Ybor when a woman was picked up by a male acquaintance and taken to the house without her permission. While there, authorities said the suspect invited another man over and killed him after an argument.

Tampa police and the SWAT team surrounded the house for hours on Monday morning, trying to reach out to the suspect.

“They were on the loudspeaker saying just come out with your hands up and just talk to us we can get you help,” neighbor Loretta Gavula said.

Police told 8 On Your Side the woman was able to escape from the house safely on Monday and the suspect tried to run as well but hid under the home instead. Authorities said the suspect ended up shooting himself.

Gavula says it’s frightening to know all of this happened near her and to her neighbors.

“I’m not happy. I’m really not. I just wish he would’ve gotten help. Because there is help out there you just have to reach out and take it,” Gavula said.

Police are not telling us the relationship of these three people but family members say the woman and the male suspect were married but estranged.