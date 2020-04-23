2 children injured in Tampa shooting, deputies investigating

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Tampa that injured two children on Thursday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Thursday afternoon on Spicer Place off of East 124th Avenue in the Azure Estates area.

According to the sheriff’s office, “two juveniles” were injured. They are both expected to be okay.

Deputies are calling it an active investigation and are not releasing any additional information at the moment.

They have not said anything about what led up to the shooting or who is responsible.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.