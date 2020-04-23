Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

2 children injured in Tampa shooting, deputies investigating

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Tampa that injured two children on Thursday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Thursday afternoon on Spicer Place off of East 124th Avenue in the Azure Estates area.

According to the sheriff’s office, “two juveniles” were injured. They are both expected to be okay.

Deputies are calling it an active investigation and are not releasing any additional information at the moment.

They have not said anything about what led up to the shooting or who is responsible.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss