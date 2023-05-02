TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested two people in a double shooting that happened last Thursday on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Tampa Police Department said at about 9 p.m. Thursday, Jaquone Penny, 26, and Myron Griffin, 23, followed a vehicle from West Boy Scout Boulevard to a red light on the 1700 block of North Dale Mabry.

Once the victims’ vehicle stopped, Penny and Griffin fired several gunshots into the vehicle — hitting two of the four people inside, according to police. The department said the suspects fled after the shooting.

One victim remains in serious condition at a local hospital, the release said.

“These suspects put not only the lives of their victims in danger but also all those who were traveling on this always busy roadway,” Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said. “I applaud the diligent work of our detectives to get these two off our streets and they are working to identify any other possible persons of interest in this case. I urge anyone who may have seen or heard something

related to the shooting, to please come forward with that information.”

Investigators said both men have been charged with first-degree premeditated attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and shooting into a vehicle. Griffin was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

As police continue to work to find other persons of interest in the case, those who have information on the shooting are asked to call the TPD at 813-231-6130, send a tip through Tip411 on the TampaPD app, or call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477),