2 arrested in Town ‘n’ Country machete attack that injured man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were arrested in a “savage” machete attack that left a man injured in Town ‘n’ Country last week, authorities said.

Deputies said Yamaiza Jimenez, 37, and Mitchel Figueroa Pachecho, 47, were arrested in connection with the attack, which happened late Thursday night at Jimenez’s home in the 8000 block of Oak Circle.

According to deputies, the victim had been dating Jimenez off and on for the past couple years and had gone to her home because he was interested in renting a room. Pachecho arrived hours later.

Before the attack happened, deputies said Pachecho and Jimenez were dancing “in an intimate way,” which angered the victim.

Deputies said the victim confronted Pachecho, then Jimenez jumped in and started arguing with the victim. Deputies said she slapped him, then grabbed a machete and hit him with the back side of the weapon. Then Pachecho punched the victim with a closed fist and followed him outside and punched him again.

The victim managed to escape and drove to the emergency room at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was treated and discharged.

“Fortunately, the victim survived this savage attack,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “However, he does not speak English, and likely would not have reported it, had our deputies not been notified by hospital staff and then tracked him down. One of our bilingual deputies was able to interview the victim and get the information we needed to arrest the pair that beat him.”

Later, Jimenez was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery. Figueroa Pacheco was charged with felony battery and burglary of a conveyance with assault or battery.

