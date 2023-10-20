TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested for stealing over $30,000 worth of construction materials at Tampa Pavement Constructors, located at 5414 North 56th Street, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies discovered that supervisors witnessed a 52-year-old employee, Antonio Vargas Bravo, loading a truck of around $1,600 worth of paving materials, and then driving away.

Officials conducted a traffic stop, where they encountered the driver of the vehicle, that drove away from the property, 54-year-old Roberto Zaldivar Dominguez.

Bravo confessed to that crime, along with stealing the items on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, with an estimated total of $30,000 worth of items.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

“I am grateful to the employees at Tampa Pavement Constructors who were vigilant and then reported a crime when they saw it happening,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “These two individuals will soon pay the consequences for the materials they stole.”

Both Bravo and Dominguez were arrested and charged with dealing in stolen property. Bravo was additionally charged with grand theft in the second degree.

The investigation remains ongoing.