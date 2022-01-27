2 arrested for trying to help Brandon Mall shooting suspect escape, deputies say

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men have been arrested after deputies say they attempted to help one of the suspects accused of shooting at an undercover deputy at the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, an undercover deputy was attempting to buy guns in an effort to get them off the street. The seller and the undercover deputy buyer agreed to meet in the mall parking lot outside Macy’s and the Cheesecake Factory.

Nearby deputies who were monitoring the situation moved in to protect the undercover officer. As HCSO came to make an arrest, both suspects fled on foot and shot at deputies.

According to deputies, Gian Cantillo, 19, who works at the Red Robin restaurant at the mall, assisted Jaycob Riley, 19, in obtaining new clothing and cutting his dreadlocks in order to leave the mall unrecognizable.

In addition, Cantillo later helped Riley hide from law enforcement by allowing him to stay at his home.

Deputies say a second man, Eric Paul, 31, later spoke with Riley over the phone and attempted to arrange for his girlfriend to drive Riley out of Hillsborough County in an effort to evade arrest. Paul is currently an inmate at the Orlando Bridge Corrections Facility on a work-release program.

Both Riley and Cantillo were arrested on Wednesday night. During the arrest, detectives located $600 of inventoried undercover buy money in Riley’s pocket.

Riley was arrested late Wednesday night and faces charges of robbery with a firearm, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer (x5), and felon in possession of a firearm, shooting at, within, or into a vehicle.

Crews were able to take in Jordan Gracia, 19, following the shooting. He faces charges that include armed robbery and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.