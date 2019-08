TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department have arrested two men following a shots fired call and a chase by officers.

According to officials, the suspect fled an attempted traffic stop by police and officers engaged in a short pursuit with the suspects.

Tampa police officials tell News Channel 8 the suspects crashed their vehicle near Rowlett Park Drive & Sligh Avenue and proceeded to flee on foot.

Right now we do not know if anyone was injured in the crash following the chase.