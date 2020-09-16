2 arrested following car crash during South Howard Street protest

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two people have been arrested following a march through SOHO in Tampa.

According to Tampa police, a crowd of several dozen people marched through the area and at points blocked traffic by standing in the road.

Police say the driver of the black Jeep SUV attempted to go around the crowd on the sidewalk, and was blocked by the group and another person driving a blue truck who was part of the crowd.

When the driver of the blue truck drove away, the driver in the Jeep attempted to go around a white Kia that was also blocking the way through.

As the Jeep drove forward a person can be seen jumping in front of the Jeep, while the driver in the Kia intentionally hit the side of the Jeep.

Tampa police say the driver in the Kia was taken into custody for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A second person was arrested for obstructing the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.