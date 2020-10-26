2 arrested after patrol car set ablaze in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men were arrested on suspicion of arson after they allegedly broke into a patrol car in South Tampa early Monday morning and set it on fire.

Police said they smelled something on fire when they stopped Matthew Ethridge and Jeremy Penney for riding their bicycles without lights in the area of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Manhattan Avenue.

A patrol car was found ablaze nearby in the parking lot of Shoresh David Messianic Synagogue.

Police said someone had busted a window, and that the front seat on the passenger side was engulfed in flames, and that a door had blood on it.

Matthew Ethridge is seen in a mugshot after a 2016 arrest. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The fire did an estimated $3,000 in damage.

Police noticed a cut on Ethridge’s hand, but he said he got it while looking through a donation box at the synagogue. He and Penney later admitted to breaking into the vehicle and setting it on fire.

Police said both men have prior arrests for arson, and that Ethridge is on probation for arson and possession/use of a hoax bomb.

Ethridge and Penney were arrested Monday and charged with burglary of an authorized emergency vehicle and second-degree arson.

