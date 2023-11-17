TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested for stealing over $100,000 worth of stolen appliances from new construction homes in six Tampa Bay area counties, deputies said.

Cristian Daniel Hernandez Vasquez, 31, and Jheiver Santos Gonzalez, 20, sold the appliances within Hillsborough, Pasco, Manatee, Sarasota, Osceola, and Polk counties.

Detectives confirmed that CHV Multihome Appliances, located at 4115 Gunn Highway in Tampa was the company conducting the second-hand sales.

“I am immensely proud of our detectives and their outstanding work in this case. Their dedication to upholding the law and protecting our communities is commendable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to protect our communities from those who seek to profit from theft.”



Vasquez was charged with dealing in stolen property and Gonzalez was charged with dealing in stolen property second degree.

The investigation is ongoing.