TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The largest yacht at the the News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo & Boat Show is on display with a hefty price tag and guests are welcome aboard to check it out.

Shown by Ultimate Marine in Orlando on a boat sloop off the Tampa Riverwalk, the 2022 HCB 53′ Suneos is a quite the sight on both the outside and in.

“It’s available. It’s a 2022, it’s ready for delivery,” said Hawke Forsythe, who works in sales at Ultimate Marine.

“How much is it?” WFLA.com’s Daisy Ruth asked.

“Asking price is 2.5,” Forsythe said.

“Million?”

“Million,” Forsythe confirmed.

The $2.5 million vessel is a 5-engine large center console yacht.

“The bow area is dual purpose with seating to accommodate guests on the forward-facing lounger or around bow seats and table that convert to a large sun pad for lazy days catching rays; or remove the cushions for a fully functional fishing platform,” Ultimate Marine explains on its website, where more information on the luxurious watercraft can be found.

The News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo & Boat Show lasts through the weekend. A full list of events and seminars can be found online.