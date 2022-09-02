TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge has set a $2.5 million bond for the father who was accused of shooting his two young children in Hillsborough County, killing one and critically injuring the other.

The father, Jermaine Lavanda Bass was arrested Monday and charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said his deputies responded to his home at the Armature Gate Townhomes on Heritage Club Drive, at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday and found Bass’ 8-year-old son injured.

Bass told them he shot his son by accident, then directed him to the children’s room, where they found his his 5-year-old daughter on the top of a bunk bed with gunshot wounds.

According to Chronister, both children had been shot in the head.

“You don’t accidentally shoot your children three to four times in the head,” the sheriff said.

The two children were rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where the girl was pronounced deceased and the boy remains in critical condition.

The children’s mother told deputies she had tucked her children into bed and gave them a kiss goodnight before she left them with their father to go to the restroom.

While in the restroom, she heard three gunshots, so she ran outside to get help. Moments later, Bass came out of their house, holding their 8-year-old son.

Deputies said they found four .380 caliber shell casings on the top bunk, where the girl was sleeping, and noticed bullets had gone through the wall of the children’s bedroom into the bathroom.

They found a Glock 42 .380 caliber firearm in the master bedroom, next to Bass’ wallet.

Authorities said they had reason to believe his reasons were premeditated, and charged him with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, first-degree premeditated attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated child abuse.