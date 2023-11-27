TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — About 2.5 million gallons of wastewater spilled into a sinkhole last week at Busch Gardens, according to a pollution notice from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The sinkhole, which is 15 feet deep and 15 feet wide, is located next to wastewater treatment Topi ponds, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

The initial report was created Nov. 18 and was reported by an environmental manager at Busch Gardens, according to the pollution notice.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.