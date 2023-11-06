HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested for shooting a BB gun at a Hillsborough County deputy on Sunday, according to officials.

The deputy was responding to a call around 5 p.m. regarding kids shooting BB guns near the intersection of Midway Street and Nundy Avenue in Gibsonton.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a BB gun pellet shattered the deputy’s left rear window.

The deputy, and a recruit also in the car, were not injured.

“I’m appalled at the behavior of these two individuals,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “They could have seriously injured someone and will now face the consequences for their actions.”

The 12-year-old boys were charged with two counts of throwing a deadly missile within or into a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or if they had damage to their vehicle from the BB guns, is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 813-247-8200.

“Our deputies say goodbye to their loved ones each and every day, not knowing what a shift may hold,” Sheriff Chronister said. “We’re lucky, in this case, that there were no injuries. But this could have ended differently had our deputy lost control of their vehicle or hit another driver after this occurred.”

The investigation is ongoing.