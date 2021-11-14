1st Carnival Cruise set to embark from Port Tampa Bay since pandemic shutdown

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Port Tampa Bay is welcoming back the Carnival Cruise line at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is monumental as it is the first time a Carnival cruise ship is sailing from the port since the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020.

After rough waters last year, many hope for smooth sailing ahead. In March 2020 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no-sail order due to the global pandemic.

Sunday, more than a year and a half later, ‘Pride’ is set to embark on a week-long Western Caribbean cruise.





Pictures of the cruise ship arriving at Port Tampa Bay early Sunday morning. These picture’s were taken by WFLA’s Joseph Brown.

The cruise industry makes up 20 percent of the port’s income, which translates to $7.5 million.

The owner and founder of Fit Bowl Company at Sparkman’s Wharf, Trent McAree, recently told 8 On Your Side that the bottom line of his business thrives on tourism.

“It seems like people are really excited to get back on cruises as well so we’ll definitely we a safe haven and give them that option before and after,” McAree said.

There’s a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, and Carnival Pride is scheduled to depart at 5:30 pm later that day.