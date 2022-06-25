TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department had to shut down its gun buy-back event early Saturday due to “huge interest” from community members who sought to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms, a news release from the City of Tampa said.

Within four hours of launching the event, Tampa Police collected 1,000 guns between both locations.

“The level of interest clearly shows that there are still some people who want to safely get rid of the guns they no longer want,” Chief O’Connor said.

O’Connor added his department would hold another event “in the very near future.”

Details of the next gun buy-back will be provided as soon as they are finalized.

The buy-back was sponsored by a $100,000 donation from anonymous community members.