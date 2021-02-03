19-year-old wanted in Hillsborough County for opening fire on vehicle with kids inside

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old man who allegedly opened fire on an occupied vehicle in Riverview last month. Deputies said two children were inside the vehicle when the incident occurred.

Deputies said Jerome James Knight got into a fight with a group of people in the parking lot of a Circle K on Balm Riverview Road, and opened fire on a pickup truck with two children in the back seat. No one was hurt.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Jerome James Knight to please come forward,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This teen’s reckless and violent behavior put two innocent children at risk of losing their lives. Please do not engage if you see him, for he is likely armed. Instead, call us immediately.”

Anyone with information on Knight’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.