TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Tampa on Wednesday night.

The incident is the latest in a string of shootings involving teenagers in the Tampa area.

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body after police responded to a shooting in the area of 37th Street and Wilder Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital and later died.

Police called his death a homicide and said an investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting comes a day after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Tampa McDonald’s. Another 16-year-old was arrested after police said he shot a girl who got into a fight with his relative near Robinson High School, leaving her in critical condition. The girl is expected to survive her injuries.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor addressed the two incidents at a press conference Wednesday, hours before the 19-year-old’s death.

“Tampa PD has a zero tolerance policy for gun violence in this city. Zero. If you commit a crime with a gun in the City of Tampa, we are going to find you and we’re going to arrest you,” O’Connor said. “We need the community to know that children and a gun are a very bad mix. We need parents to know if they have a firearm, make sure it doesn’t get in the hands of their children, make sure it’s secured.”