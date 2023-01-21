TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.

A spokesman with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that first responders were called to the horse racing track for an incident involving a man who was working a course.

However, when paramedics arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The details of the incident are not yet known.

8 On Your Side reached out for more information from the Tampa Bay Downs, but they did not provide any additional information as of this report.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.