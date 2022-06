TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City teenager died Friday night after a single-vehicle wreck on I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the 19-year-old was heading west on the highway at a high speed at 11 p.m. when he lost control of his car.

Troopers said the car left the roadway, struck a fence, and flipped before hitting a tree.

The 19-year-old died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. According to an FHP release, the young man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.