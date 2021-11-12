19-year-old charged with killing man, injuring another in Plant City shooting, deputies say

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man Thursday in a fatal shooting that happened in Plant City Tuesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the intersection of North Wilder Road and Williams Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men, one dead and another serious injured, in a wrecked vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said deputies spoke with the suspect, 19-year-old Michael Cappella of Plant City, at the scene.

The deputies learned the victims and Cappella had an interaction before he shot at the vehicle, hitting the driver and passenger. The sheriff’s office said the driver lost control after being shot and crashed at the intersection.

While speaking with deputies at the scene, Cappella admitted to being the shooter, according to the HCSO.

“This man had no regard for what would happen to those around him when he fired his weapon,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Not only did he take a life and seriously injure another person, but many others could have been injured if the victim’s vehicle had crashed into others on the road.”



Cappella was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on charges for murder, attempted murder, and shooting into a vehicle.



The injured victim is expected to recover, according to the sheriff’s office.