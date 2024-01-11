Related video: Two men were caught on camera breaking into a gun shop and range, and stealing firearms.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old from Temple Terrace was indicted for possessing stolen firearms, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Laela Marme stole five firearms, including four handguns and one semi-automatic rifle, from a romantic partner on Oct. 28.

Marme posted photos and videos on her Instagram account of the stolen firearms.

The DOJ said this case was investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department, and the FBI.

If convicted, Marme could face up to 10 years in federal prison.