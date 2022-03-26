TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating the shooting death of a 18-year-old man Friday evening.

Police said they were notified of a shooting on Mission Court around 7:23 p.m. Friday.

Officers did not find any victims in the area, but thanks to another caller, they were able to find the male victim on Rio Bravo Court, just south of the previous location.

A TPD release said the 18-year-old was unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Detectives said that anyone with information related to the shooting must call Crimestoppers at 1-800-847-TIPS.