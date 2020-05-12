18-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in I-75 crash in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old Wimauma teen was killed after being ejected in a crash on Interstate 75 in Riverview Monday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old Brandon teen was driving north on I-75 with two other males in his car, a 17 and 18-year-old. FHP said the driver tried to pass a pickup truck ahead of them. As he did, the front of his car clipped the back of the truck and it forced their car to overturn and crash into the median.

As the car overturned, the 18-year-old passenger, a Wimauma resident, was ejected from the car and killed. FHP said he was not wearing a seat belt, but the two others were.

The crash snarled traffic on I-75 for several hours.

*FHP no longer identifies crash victims in their reports.

