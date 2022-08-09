TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $170,000 top prize-winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tampa Publix, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket was part of Monday’s Fantasy 5 drawing that saw one top prize winner. The winning numbers for August 8, 2022 were: 6, 18, 20, 23, and 29.

According to the lottery, the ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket at 2724 Hillsboro Plaza in Tampa.

There were 237 other tickets sold that successfully matched four of the five winning numbers for a $115.50 prize.