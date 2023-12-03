TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager from Riverview died Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP release said at 8:55 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was traveling north on US-301 when he crashed into an oncoming SUV that had turned at the intersection of Balm Riverview Road.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. Troopers said the SUV driver, a 72-year-old man from Riverview, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the FHP, the teen was driving at a high speed before the incident.