17-year-old graduates from University of South Florida with 2 degrees

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – For the first time since December 2019, the University of South Florida will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies this weekend. For the past three semesters graduation ceremonies were virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While thousands will be awarded their degrees this weekend, Saefallah Mohamed will be the youngest graduate in the Spring 2021 class at just 17-years-old.

Mohamed graduated from high school and community college when he was just 14-years-old. Now, three years later, he will receive two bachelor’s degrees from USF. One degree is in biomedical sciences and the other is in public health.

“I’m going to do a master’s degree first but after that, I want to go to medical school and be a surgeon of some sorts,” Mohamed said.

USF runs in the Mohamed family. Saefallah’s older brothers and mother are also graduates from USF. Plus, being the youngest graduate in this class is something his older brothers have done before as well.

“They were role models for me, but also there is that brotherly competition. But I think it really just came from a place of trying to challenge ourselves,” Mohamed said.

On Saturday, May 8 USF will hold two commencement ceremonies at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.