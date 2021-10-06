17-year-old arrested in connection to another teen’s death in Brandon

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it has arrested a teenager for his involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old in Brandon.

Deputies say the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with first-degree felony murder while engaged in robbery, third-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and purchase of cannabis.

“Unfortunately, a child is dead because of the irresponsible actions of another child,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This arrest reflects the unwavering dedication of our detectives who worked tirelessly until the suspect was taken into custody. This teen has irreparably impacted the lives of the victim’s family as well as his own. He will face the consequences of his actions.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the 16-year-old boy was killed Friday night in the parking lot of the Lakeshore Apartment Complex in what was believed to be a drug deal gone wrong.

