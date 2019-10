TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting that left another teenager with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the victim left the Fat Boy Grocery Store on East Osborne Avenue and was shot by the teen twice on Oct. 12.

The 18-year-old victim currently remains in the hospital, still recovering from his injuries.

The 17-year-old has been charged with attempted homicide.