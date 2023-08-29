TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Seventeen gas stations are still under a “stop sale order” after a “potentially widespread” fuel contamination was detected at the Port of Tampa Sunday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) announced.

FDCAS said the contamination was caused by “human error” at the port, which contaminated fuel for Citgo-supplied gas stations with diesel. Fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 27, may have been impacted.

In an update Tuesday, the FDACS announced eight stations were inspected, remediated, and cleared for fuel sales, while six stations did not receive the contaminated fuel shipment.

The 17 stations remaining under a “stop sale order” pending laboratory confirmation include:

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

BJ’s Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ’s Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

BJ’s Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 – DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime – Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

Rogers Petroleum: 134 N Desoto Ave., Arcadia

“I am grateful to the hard-working men and women at FDACS who responded to this incident swiftly and thoroughly,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. “It is never good to have such a catastrophic error for consumers, but particularly during a time when Floridians are evacuating from a potentially dangerous storm. I firmly believe our department was able to mitigate what could have been a worse situation. We stand ready to assist those whose vehicles and equipment were impacted by contaminated fuel.”

Affected stations have been asked to stop selling gasoline until the fuel is replaced and the tanks are cleared. If you got fuel from these stations after the previously mentioned time, it may have caused vehicles or generators to stop functioning properly.

If you believe you were sold contaminated fuel, you can call 1-800-HELP-FLA or file a complaint online at www.fdacs.gov.