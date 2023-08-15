TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A luxurious 9,038-square-foot waterfront home located on the west side of Davis Islands broke the record for the second-highest home sale in Tampa’s history.

For a price of $17,850,000, this 1.45 acres, seven bedrooms, seven-bath house built in 1928 boasts an eye-opening 464 feet of coveted waterfront frontage — the most expansive water-facing expanse to be offered on Davis Island in decades.

When broken down, this monumental transaction will cost you $1,975 per square foot.

“The estate spans over three buildable lots,” Smith & Associates Real Estate said. “The property’s 1.45 acres is a larger parcel than Derek Jeter’s 345 foot waterfront property on Tampa Bay which sold in 2022 for a record-breaking $22 million.

Beyond its historical resonance, the estate offers a full gym, an entertainment wing, a wine cellar, and two executive offices.

The property also includes a boat house with two lifts: a substantial 55-foot, 80,000-lb Neptune boat lift, and a versatile 13-foot, 6000-lb multi-use lift. A smaller boat lift with a separate Trex boat dock adds to the allure of this waterfront sanctuary.

“In the realm of Tampa’s prestigious waterfront properties, 42 Ladoga shines as a true gem,” Smith & Associates shared. “The fusion of its historic significance, modern amenities, and unparalleled waterfront access presents an extraordinary opportunity for the discerning buyer.”