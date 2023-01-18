TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager was accused of shooting at an unmarked Tampa Police Department patrol car on Tuesday.

According to a release from Tampa police, three Street Anti-Crime (SAC) officers were patrolling a neighborhood off 54th Street at around 5:41 p.m. when they encountered a group of people gathered outside a home.

Officers said someone from the group shot at their car and then everyone took off running. No officers were injured and they did not fire back at the group.

After interviewing neighbors and community members, TPD detectives determined a 16-year-old boy was the alleged shooter. Officers found a handgun at a nearby home where the boy allegedly tried to conceal it.

The 16-year-old was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Another teenager was arrested on a warrant for an unrelated incident. The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm causing great bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, and attempted murder in the first degree.

(Tampa Police Department)

Officers said the 17-year-old was also found with a handgun.

“Within hours of the shooting, detectives were able to identify and arrest those involved because of the assistance we received from concerned neighbors,” said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. “That pertinent information, along with surveillance video located in the nearby area, allowed officers to quickly take the shooter into custody.”

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). You can also report anonymously online, or send a tip using their P3 Tips mobile app, which is free to download on both iOS and Android devices.

“I commend all those who came forward and heeded the message we cannot repeat enough in law enforcement: if you see something, say something. I hope this incident shows just how much we can accomplish when we all work together,” Bercaw said. “Today, two guns are off the street, and a community is more at ease thanks to the partnership from concerned neighbors who did the right thing by coming forward with information that led to the arrests overnight.”