15-year-old stabbed man to death in Gibsonton, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested for first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing and killing a man in Gibsonton early Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:42 a.m., deputies got a 911 call about a stabbing in the 8000 block of Honeywell Road.

Deputies arrived and discovered the victim had been stabbed in his upper body. The man was rushed to an area hospital and later died.

“Deputies who arrived at this scene in Gibsonton overnight were quickly able to identify the suspect and detained him immediately,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This was an isolated incident and the young suspect will face a charge of First Degree Murder for his reckless decision to harm and kill the victim.”

Deputies said the 15-year-old faces a charge of first-degree murder with a weapon (pre-meditated). He is being held at the Hillsborough Juvenile Detention Center.

Further information was not immediately available.