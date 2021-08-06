15-year-old killed in Tampa stabbing, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old is dead following a stabbing early Friday morning in Tampa, according to police.

Tampa police said at 3:45 a.m., the 15-year-old got into a fight with an attacker near the intersection of North Packwood Avenue and West Sligh Avenue when he got stabbed.

A witness took the victim to a hospital, but he died from his injuries. Police said the attack is believed to be a random act.

Police are working on leads in this investigation and plan to release more information as it becomes available.