15-year-old killed in Tampa stabbing, police say

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old is dead following a stabbing early Friday morning in Tampa, according to police.

Tampa police said at 3:45 a.m., the 15-year-old got into a fight with an attacker near the intersection of North Packwood Avenue and West Sligh Avenue when he got stabbed.

A witness took the victim to a hospital, but he died from his injuries. Police said the attack is believed to be a random act.

Police are working on leads in this investigation and plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss