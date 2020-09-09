LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

15-year-old in serious condition after being struck by lightning while on personal watercraft

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida teen is recovering after being struck by lightning while operating a personal watercraft near Tampa Bay.

According to FWC officials, a 15-year-old boy had been riding the 11-foot watercraft Monday afternoon near Davis Island Yacht Club.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded and took him to Tampa General Hospital where is currently in serious condition.

It wasn’t clear whether the teen was struck by lightning or whether the lightning struck near him. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss