15-year-old in serious condition after being struck by lightning while on personal watercraft

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida teen is recovering after being struck by lightning while operating a personal watercraft near Tampa Bay.

According to FWC officials, a 15-year-old boy had been riding the 11-foot watercraft Monday afternoon near Davis Island Yacht Club.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded and took him to Tampa General Hospital where is currently in serious condition.

It wasn’t clear whether the teen was struck by lightning or whether the lightning struck near him. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.