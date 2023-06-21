TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting Thursday in Tampa, according to police.

The 15-year-old allegedly shot another minor in the game room of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Main Street, police said.

The minor was shot twice and is expected to be OK. Another minor was grazed with a bullet in the knee, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The 15-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged in connection with the shooting. Police have not released the specific charges.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and State Attorney Suzy Lopez are expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss what is being done about gun crimes involving minors.

WFLA plans to livestream the news conference above.