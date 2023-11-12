PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy is accused of firing a handgun into the front door of a home, and into a street in Plant City Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 5:03 a.m., the Plant City Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Magnolia Meadows Drive regarding a shooting.

Officers found that the teen left the home, fired a handgun into the front door, and several shots towards the street.

A search warrant was conducted, revealing two reported stolen firearms and nearly 12 grams of marijuana.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with shooting at or into a building, minor in possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm on residential property, and criminal mischief of more than $200 and less than $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Segreant Gerald Baker at 813-757-9200.