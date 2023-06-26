HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay authorities are partnering up for ‘Operation Silent Knights’ to stop illegal street racing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Tampa Police Department, worked together after an event was posted on social media over the weekend to encourage drivers to meet up, take over roads and perform stunts.

Deputies said a blue Mustang nearly hit spectators as the 18-year-old driver performed donuts in the middle of Madison Avenue and South 50th Street in broad daylight.

“They had their own friends, their own buddies that were out there with their cell phone videos recording this, and their lives are in danger just as much as any innocent person who might be walking by,” said Marco Villarreal with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver of the Mustang sped off after an attempted traffic stop. The sheriff’s office aviation unit tracked the car down.

“We made sure to put this operation into effect, and we went out there, and sure enough, we found a lot of people that were breaking the law, and we caught them, and we put them away for the night,” said Villarreal.

Deputies apprehended and arrested the teen, but authorities said this wasn’t the only reckless driving case over the weekend.

In total, authorities arrested 15 people, issued 23 citations and seized eight cars.

“We know where you are – we are watching,” said Villarreal. “Whether that be from the sky or on the road or online. We know where these people are that are breaking the law, don’t try it. You’re going to find yourself in jail. You’re going to find yourself with some hefty citations and fines and find yourself without a car for the next 30 days.”

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt, but now some of these teens and young adults are facing felony charges.

If anyone has any information regarding the incidents from Saturday night or would like to report illegal street racing, call teamHCSO at 813-247-8200 or TPD at 813-231-6130.