1,400 children receive backpacks, school supplies through YMCA Backpack Outreach event

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – As many Bay area children are preparing to head back to school, it’s important to remember not every child or family has the means to access all the necessary school supplies.

But in Riverview today, 1,400 children received new backpacks filled with school supplies.

This was all a part of the 21st annual YMCA Backpack Outreach event.

Organizers of the event said these school supplies will help those children achieve in the classroom for the upcoming school year.

Children from Brandon, Riverview, Wimauma and Ruskin received bags today.