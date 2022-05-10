TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mother of a 14-year-old who was found dead in Tampa begged the community to help her find who killed her daughter in a Tuesday press conference.

Tampa police said that the body of Nilexia Alexander was found on Floribraska Avenue Friday after someone reported a body in the area. According to a previous release, gunshots were heard in the area before the report was made.

Nilexia was said to be a runaway from Temple Terrace prior to her death. Police said as of Tuesday, there were no updates in the homicide investigation as they look into what killed the teenager.

“I am begging,” said Ashley Alexander, Nilexia’s mother. “She needs justice. She was just 14, a 14-year-old girl murdered for no reason.”

According to Alexander, Nilexia was a generous child who did not deserve what happened to her.

“If you have kids, daughters, son, grandkids, neces, and nephews, this could be you,” she said.

In her plea to the public, Alexander said no parents deserve to feel the pain of losing their child.

“You should not have to bury your baby,” she said in tears. “You should not have to bury your child.”

“I want justice, and I want it sooner than later,” she added.

Nilexia’s family is planning a balloon release Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue, the place where her body was found. The public was invited to attend.

If you have information on Nilexia’s death, call the TPD non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.