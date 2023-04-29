TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a highway shooting that happened late Friday night.

Troopers said at 10:40 p.m., a Tampa man and his 14-year-old daughter were heading west on I-4 near Branch Forbes Road when their Jetta was fired upon.

According to the FHP, two shots hit the car, with one of them hitting the daughter’s leg.

An FHP release said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment and was stable.

Troopers said it is not known why the shots hit the vehicle. They also have no information on the suspect.

If you know anything, call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.