TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have charged a teenager in an October shooting that left a woman dead, according to a release.

The Tampa Police Department said around midnight on Oct. 29, officers were dispatched to Chamberlain Plaza at West Busch Boulevard for a shots fired call at the plaza’s parking lot.

Twenty minutes later, officers were called to a gas station on West Waters Avenue about a woman who was injured by a gunshot.

When they arrived, they found the woman in the passenger seat of a car and tried to perform life-saving measures. However, the woman died at the scene.

Two other people who were with the victim told police that she left a music recording studio at Chamberlain Plaza at the same time that a party was being held at the location.

As she and the two witnesses left in their vehicle, two teenagers from the party fired guns at a dark-colored vehicle that entered the parking lot at the same time.

Police said the teens’ gunshots ended up hitting the victim’s vehicle instead, fatally wounding her.

Using surveillance video, detectives identified the person who shot the victim as a 14-year-old boy.

Tampa police said the suspect had been released from a juvenile detention facility six days before the shooting for minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and resisting an officer without violence.

He was charged with felony manslaughter with a firearm, shooting at a vehicle, and minor in possession of a firearm for the shooting.

Officers are looking to identify others in this incident. If you know anything, call 813-231-6130,

Due to the suspect’s age, we are not naming identifying him at this time.