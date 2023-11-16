TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 mass shooting in Ybor City on Thursday in Palm Beach, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The 14-year-old was charged with one felony count of minor in possession of a firearm while wearing a mask and one felony count of carrying a concealed firearm, police said.

“What happened was completely unacceptable,” Chief Lee Bercaw said during a news conference Thursday evening.

The 14-year-old displayed a gun before leaving the area on the night of the shooting, police said.

A fight between two parties led to a massive shootout that killed two people — a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man — and injured 16 others.

“There is no reasonable explanation for a 14-year-old to be in possession of a firearm,” Bercaw said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the hard work our officers and detectives continue to dedicate to this investigation, which has led to another significant arrest in the case.”

Tyrell Stephen Phillips was previously arrested for his involvement in the shooting.

Police are still working to identify other people who were seen in this previously released surveillance video. Bercaw said the 14-year-old was not one of the people circled in the video.

Bercaw said the community has to come together because police can’t fix the problem on their own.

“This comes down to us working collectively as a community,” he said. “It’s a problem that the police can’t handle ourselves. We’ve said it before. We said it in our town hall. It takes a village. And that village is an entire community coming together, and that’s what the community is doing in this case.”

Bercaw said anyone who sees something should say something.

“Do it on behalf of the victims,” Bercaw said. “Continue to send those videos. Help us to make further breaks in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip at fbi.gov/tampashooting.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.