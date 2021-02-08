14-year-old hit, killed after argument in Carrollwood; driver shot, critically injured

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are investigating after a 14-year-old was killed and a driver critically injured following an argument.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to The Place at Carrollwood apartment complex where a car hit and killed a 14-year-old.

Deputies say a physical confrontation took place minutes before the crash and the driver of the car is believed to have been involved in the initial fight.

At some point, shots were fired toward the driver, according to HCSO.

The driver, a woman in her early twenties, was taken to the Citrus Park Emergency Room, where she is currently in critical condition.

“We are extremely saddened by the tragedy that resulted from a meaningless fight,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “A child is dead because of the irresponsible actions of adults who engaged in a verbal dispute and allowed it to escalate.”

The sheriff’s office said detectives are on the scene, interviewing witnesses and working to figure out who fired the shots.

No arrests have been made at this point and the motive is under investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.