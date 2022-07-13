TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fourteen Tampa restaurants have been honored in Wine Spectators 2022 Restaurant Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

Wine Spectator, a magazine, reaches around three million readers worldwide, in addition to articles and features on its website. Editors review more than 15,000 wines each year in blind tastings and provide readers with buying advice.

This year, Wine Spectator awarded 3,169 restaurants from all 50 states and more than 70 countries honors for their selections of wine.

“These awards not only guide our readers to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service, but also serve to honor restaurants for their achievements and commitment to maintaining pristine cellars,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator. “We are thrilled to reveal our 2022 Dining Guide, which points to places where wine drinkers are warmly welcomed.”

The Restaurant Awards are assigned on three levels, including the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellent and the Grand Award.

The following restaurants in Tampa were recognized by Wine Spectator:

More information on the Tampa restaurants, including what their wine strengths are, corkage fees and pricing can be seen on the Wine Spectator website.

Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue is now available to readers.