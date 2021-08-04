14 Hillsborough County schools improve letter designations from ‘D’ or ‘F’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools announced Tuesday it has projected a significant decrease in the number of “D” and “F” schools in the Transformation Network.

Fourteen of the 28 schools designated below a “C” in 2019 are no longer in this letter grade category based on preliminary information of recently released FSA data.

“Several Transformation Network schools jumped more than one letter grade, demonstrating astounding gains according to projected state data,” the school district said in a release.

Some of the most notable accomplishments include:

Oak Park Elementary had the largest improvement with 173 total points, moving from an “F” to a “C”

Foster Elementary, significantly improved by 106 points, moving from an “F” to a “C” grade

Kimbell Elementary also improved from an “F” to a “C”

Folsom Elementary and Kenly Elementary soared from a “D” grade to a “B”

Nine schools improved from a “D” grade to a “C” grade

“This stellar performance can be attributed to our talented school principals, teachers, administrators, and support staff who have worked diligently and consistently to ensure our learners have rigorous coursework paired with high expectations,” said Superintendent Addison Davis. “As a district, we are determined to continue this upward trend by keeping a laser-like focus on the proper instructional framework of small group instruction while supporting individual student needs, especially in the Transformation Network.”

“I am so proud of everyone within our Transformation Network who worked tirelessly to achieve this goal. Our teachers and school-based leaders undertook a monumental challenge and exceeded expectations even during a year when many students were not physically in the classroom,” said Shaylia McRae, the chief of Transformation Network. “Not only were we able to provide wraparound supports to families across these chronically challenged schools, but our educators were simultaneously successful in elevating student performance.”

According to the district, some of the strategies that contributed to the academic success included extended learning opportunities call “Saturday School,” as well as summer enrichment.

Below is a chart of all the school improvements: