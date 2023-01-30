TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police officers said they arrested 14 people in a street racing operation over the weekend.

Officers said they became aware of an event on social media dubbed the “Tampa vs Everybody” takeover. They said participants were messaging each other on social media regarding where they would either race or perform vehicle stunts, such as “donuts” in front of spectators, shutting down the streets.

The following people were arrested in the operation, according to the Tampa Police Department:

Zephen Lee McDaniel, 18.

Ariel De La Mora, 18.

Matthew Alexander Jones, 21.

Al-walit Rajon Morton, 18.

Anthony Michael Alvarado, 19.

Harlee Matthew Cooper, 18.

Wayne Robert Warren Jr., 22.

Brody Parker Richardson, 18.

Zackreyiah Wade Stribling, 19.

Tampa police said some of the individuals arrested are minors facing misdemeanor charges. Their names were not released.

“During one of the busiest weekends in Tampa, Gasparilla, Tampa Police worked diligently to locate these racers and bring their reckless behavior to a screeching halt. We’re thankful for the many residents who saw this event advertised on social media and reached out to police for the safety of their community,” said Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “Putting lives at risk for their own entertainment is extremely careless and unacceptable. We want to send a clear message to anyone thinking of copying the actions of these individuals: You WILL get caught, and your next ride will be to jail.”

Police said they recovered seven firearms during the operation and expect to arrest more people involved in the event.