$131K in unclaimed funds available to rightful owners in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County officials are searching for the rightful owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed funds.

A total of $131,591.30 is currently unclaimed. County officials say that money will be forfeited unless the owners claim it by Sept. 3.

The funds are related to court cases and involve bonds and uncashed checks. The unclaimed amounts range from $11 all the way to $15,000.

“We hope anyone who believes they are owed money will contact our office,” Clerk of Court and Comptroller Pat Frank said in a statement. “We would hate to see money go unclaimed.”

Frank’s office has posted a full list of the unclaimed funds online. County residents are being encouraged to take a look at the list.

If you believe you have an interest in any of the funds on the list, you should email the clerk’s office at cccacct@hillsclerk.com or send a letter to PO Box 1110, attn: CCC Accounting, Tampa, FL 33601-1110.

Anyone seeking unclaimed funds related to a court action must file a motion in the case with the assigned judge to obtain a court order releasing the funds. The deadline for filing is Sept. 3.

If you have questions about the unclaimed funds, you can call (813) 276-8100 ext 7807.