13-year-old girl accused of making 'hit list' of students, teachers at Hillsborough Co. charter school

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County charter school student was arrested Wednesday after deputies say she made threats to harm teachers and other students.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Henderson Hammock Charter School located in the Citrus Park area after reports of a planned shooting.

Deputies say other students reported the supposed plan to school administrators, who then contacted the sheriff’s office.

Several students came forward saying a 13-year-old student was “planning a school shooting and had created a map with locations of security cameras and a ‘hit list’ of teachers and students she did not like,” a release from HCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said it appears the teen has no known access to firearms but would have acted on her plans if she were to receive a gun.

“Lives were saved by the bravery of the students who came forward with information,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The safety of our students is a priority. I am urging all parents to talk with their children about the importance of speaking up and reporting anything suspicious. As always, if you see something, say something, it could save a life.”

The 13-year-old charter school student was taken into custody and charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting and was placed under a Baker Act.

